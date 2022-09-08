CM KCR pays rich tributes to Kaloji Narayana Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the literature of Prajakavi Kaloji, who always yearns for the well-being of others, stands as a symbol of Telangana dialect, language and expression.



On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Padmavibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao on September 9, CM KCR remembered the noted litterateur. CM KCR said that Kaloji's services as a freedom fighter, social activist and poet are commendable.

CM KCR said that the State Government is celebrating Kaloji's Birthday as "Telangana Language Day" in honor of his efforts in the promotion of the Telangana language and literature.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is presenting a special award in the name of 'Kaloji Narayana Rao' to the writers and poets who are striving in the field of literature and language. On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated noted Poet and Historian Sri Ramoju Haragopal for receiving Kaloji award for this year.

Continuing Kaloji's conscious spirit with the slogan of "Puttuka needi, Chaavu needi, Brathukanta Deshanidi (Birth is yours, death is yours, the entire life is for the country), CM KCR said that we will move forward to outspread the Telangana development throughout the country.