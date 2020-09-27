CM KCR pays tributes to Konda Lakshman Bapuji

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has paid tributes to former minister and leader Konda Lakshman Bapuji on his 108th birth anniversary on Sunday. The CM recalled Bapuji's services to the nation especially Telangana.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the Bapuji's portrait at Pragati Bhavan. He recalled that Konda Lakshman has played a key role during Quit India movement and Non-mulki agitation. "Bapuji will always be remembered for the generations to come and an inspiration for many.

Konda Lakshman Bapuji is a great freedom fighter and spent his entire life on agitations. He is one among the leaders who fought for the cause of separate statehood movement.