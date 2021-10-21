CM KCR pays tributes to police martyrs

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday paid tributes to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives while in duty. He said that the services of police martyrs were never forgotten and called on the police personnel to get inspire and dedicate themselves to the duty.

The CM also reminded that the government is providing all help for the families of martyrs.

On the other hand, the police department recalled the services of the police martyrs who lost their lives during their duty. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, DGP Mahender Reddy paid homage to the martyrs. "The government is striving for the welfare for the police department and has supported the families of the police personnel who lost their lives due to COVID-19. The festivals such as Bonalu and Ramzan were held on a peaceful note and barosa centres were set up for the women welfare," Mahmood Ali said.

DGP Mahender Reddy said that the police department has been strengthened with the intervention of the government and the government took up friendly policing services. "Telangana will be developed as crime-free state with the government cooperation," Reddy added.



