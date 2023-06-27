  • Menu
CM KCR performs pujas at Sri Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandaripuram

CM KCR along with Ministers and MLCs at Sri Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandaripuram of Maharashtra on Tuesday
Highlights

The Vedic scholars blessed the chief Minister after performing puja. Many ministers, MLAs and MLCs were with him on this occasion

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister KCR's visit to Maharashtra has entered the second day. He reached Pandaripuram from Solapur on Tuesday morning. He visited Sri Vitthal Rukmini temple and performed special pujas.

The Vedic scholars blessed the chief Minister after performing puja. Many ministers, MLAs and MLCs were with him on this occasion. He will have a meeting with the BRS workers in a nearby village.

Many local leaders will join BRS on this occasion. He will later visit Shaktipeeth Tuljapur Bhawani Temple and take blessing from there.


