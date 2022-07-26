CM KCR plans big during his visit to Delhi

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a three-day visit from the Begumpet airport here. He was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TRS MPs G Ranjit Reddy, J Santosh Kumar. MLA Sudhir Reddy, TRS National Secretary Sravan Kumar Reddy, Sarda Ravinder Singh, and other leaders. It is to be noted here that KCR has been meeting leaders of various non-BJP parties over the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government for some time now.

According to the sources, as part of the Delhi trip he is slated to meet Draupadi Murmu who has been elected as the 15th President of India. It is reported that the CM's office has already approached the President's office for her appointment. The TRS party has announced its support for Margaret Alva, who will be contesting the Vice President election that is going to be held on August 6. CM KCR is likely to meet MPs of his party as well as MPs of like-minded parties regarding this election.

The Chief Minister is also likely to chair a meeting with the national media in Delhi regarding various national issues. Meanwhile, KCR, who has been criticising the policies of BJP- led government, is expected to explain them through conferences and meetings to be held across the country. For that purpose, a roadmap was also chalked out by the TRS party for organising farmers' conferences across the country.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) member Rakesh Tikait and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader has held discussions regarding meetings with various leaders of farmers' associations. There is a possibility of announcing the schedule for organising farmers' conferences in the northern States during his visit.