CM KCR sanctions 4 government degree colleges in Rangareddy district

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Friday informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned four government degree colleges to be set up in the joint Rangareddy district. The colleges were sanctioned at the request of the local Legislators.

The Minister said the desire of students, parents and the people of the area would also be fulfilled and classes will commence from this academic year in Vikarabad, Parigi, Maheshwaram and Uppal.

Sabita Indra Reddy thanked Chief Minister KCR for granting four government degree colleges in the district and added that the CM has set up the new colleges as promised during in the elections.