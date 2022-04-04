CM KCR striving for welfare of Muslims: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao conveyed his greetings to the Muslim community on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

The minister said that prayers and fasting being observed by the Muslims during the holy month would result in harmony, peace and happiness.

The Minister said that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had launched a trend of celebrating festivities on a large scale, wishing that Telangana would always remain the practice of Ganga–Jamuna Tehzeeb, the spirit of brotherhood among people from different religions.

Errabelli said the financial allocation for the welfare of Muslim community has been increased drastically and the allocated amount during the last seven years was Rs 5,700 crore since the formation of Telangana. Whereas the budget for the Muslim welfare was only Rs 812 crore between 2008 to 2012.

Reminding that KCR has launched a Shaadi Mubarak scheme for the welfare of Muslim community, the Minister said the State government was constructing an Islamic centre cum convention hall in ten acres land at Kokapet, Hyderabad and about Rs 40 crore has been earmarked for the completion of the project. Moreover, the State government was giving Rs 5,000 monthly honorarium to those Imams, who are working in mosques across the State.