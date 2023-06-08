CM KCR synonymous with irrigation projects: Kavitha

Nizamabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a synonym of canals, check dams and irrigation projects.

Addressing the Irrigation Day celebrations here on Wednesday, MLC Kavitha said that the Chief Minister had changed the face of Telangana by restoring water bodies under the Mission Kakatiya and constructing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and had caused the facility of irrigation water in all over the State.

“The Kaleshwaram is the world’s largest Lift Irrigation Project which lifts river water from an elevation of 81 metres to 613 metres and it is an engineering Marvel. Every Indian should be proud of having such a project in India, Kavitha said.

She said Nizamabad district had immensely benefited from the Kaleshwaram project and about 1.81 lakh acres of land was being cultivated under the project. Moreover, the ground water is increased by 15 metres across the district.

Kavitha alleged that in the combined Andhra Pradesh, Telangana was neglected in all aspects and the elected representatives from the region were under the clutches of Andhra rulers.