CM KCR to chair TRSLP meet tomorrow
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to chair TRS legislative party meeting tomorrow at 4 pm at Telangana Bhavan. Ministers and MLAs will be present.
In the meeting, the TRS leaders will discuss on the centre's dual stance move on procurement of paddy in Telangana, the future of action to discuss that are confusing Telangana farmers and people.
