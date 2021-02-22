CM KCR to hold talks with ministers, MLAs from Hyderabad graduates' constituency today

Telangana: It is known that TRS chief has nominated Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. Vani Devi would file the nominations today after attending the meeting.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss the future action plan of the party in the view of the MLC election which is scheduled to be held on March 14 and the result of which will be announced on March 16.