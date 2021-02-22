X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR to hold talks with ministers, MLAs from Hyderabad graduates' constituency today

KCR
x

Chief minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao

Highlights

State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar will convene a meeting with the ministers and MLAs from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency ahead of filing nominations.

Telangana: It is known that TRS chief has nominated Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. Vani Devi would file the nominations today after attending the meeting.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss the future action plan of the party in the view of the MLC election which is scheduled to be held on March 14 and the result of which will be announced on March 16.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X