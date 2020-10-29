CM KCR to launch Rythu Vedika on Oct 31 in Jangaon

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be launching Rythu Vedikas on Saturday i.e, around 12.30 noon on October 31 in Jangaon. Around 2,604 Rythu Vedikas including 2,536 in villages and 65 in suburban areas are being constructed across the state with an estimated cost of 553.74 crore.

Rythu Vedikas are considered as meeting places of farmers where they can discuss over the crop cultivation for the season, pricing, to minimize the influence of middlemen and also utilize them as godowns. Officials said that the Chief Minister would visit Palle Prakruti Vanam which was constructed near Rythu Vedika. The CM is also said to be giving a speech on the significance of the Rythu Vedika and how can it be utilized by the farmers.

Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy, ministers of erstwhile Warangal district Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod, Rythu Bandhu state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the Warangal.

Around 2,601 clusters -- one cluster for five-acre of land are being constructed by the government for which, the funds have been already released. Of the total clusters, the construction of 606 clusters are completed.