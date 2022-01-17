CM KCR to tour in Warangal tomorrow

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be touring in the districts of erstwhile Warangal tomorrow and will inspect the crops damaged due to unseasonal rainfall. The CM will also interact with the farmers who lost the crops. It is learned that he will visit the villages of Parakala and Narsampet where the crop loss was severe.

Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy and state chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials will accompany the Chief Minister tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet decided to run the procurement centres until the paddy produced in Kharif season is purchased. The cabinet meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state chaired by the Chief Minister is still underway at Pragati Bhavan. During the meeting, the medical and health department submitted a report to the cabinet stating that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control. Health minister Harish Rao said that the department is ready to face any kind of situation in the state.