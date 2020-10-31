CM KCR to visit Jangaon today to launch Rythu Vedika: Here is the schedule

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting Kodakandla village of Jangaon district today to inaugurate Rythu Vedika which has been constructed for the farmers where they can hold the meetings and discuss issues pertaining to farming, crop cultivation and others.

Rythu Vedikas are being constructed across the state with an estimated cost of Rs 553.74 crore. As many as 2,604 Rythu Vedikas are being built including 2,536 in villages and 65 in suburban areas. The Chief Minister will inaugurate Rythu Vedika at 12.10 pm and here is the complete schedule of his visit to Jangaon

The CM will reach Kodakandla village in Jangaon by 12 noon from Begumpet airport and inaugurate the Rythu Vedika building at 12.10 pm. Later, the Chief Minister will inspect 'Palle Prakruti Vanam' at 12.20 pm. Around 1 pm, he will examine the ongoing works at dumping yard and cemetery at Ramavaram in Kodakandla.

At 1.30 pm, he will return to Kondakandla and interact with 10,000 farmers. The Chief Minister will have lunch at the house of DCCB chairman Kunduru Venkateshwar Reddy at 2.30 pm and will return to Hyderabad.