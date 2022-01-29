CM KCR to visit Sangareddy in February

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to visit Sangareddy next month to lay foundation stone for several projects in the district. This comes after the TRS district superintendent Chintha Prabhakar met the Chief Minister on Friday here at Pragati Bhavan.

During his visit to Sangareddy, the CM will lay foundation stones of Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects (BLIP). He will also inaugurate the newly built Government Medical College in Sangareddy.

The CM will also open the newly built Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party (TRS) office near Sangareddy town and will hold a public meeting in Raikode Mandal of the district. Later, he will conduct a review meeting with the elected representatives and officials of Sangareddy district during his visit.

After the Chief Minister confirmed his visit to the district, the MLAs Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, DCMS Chairman and other leaders visited Raikode Mandal to identify a location to organise the public meeting.