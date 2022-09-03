CM KCR's 'Brahmastra' on films?

Hyderabad: The impact of political rivalry seems to be showing its effect even on pre-release events of various films in the state.



On Friday, a pre-release promotional event for the upcoming Pan-Indian movie 'Brahmastra', which was to be held in Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad, was cancelled as the police withdrew permission at eleventh hour on the grounds that they were busy with Ganesh celebration bandobust and it would be difficult to control thousands of fans who may attend the function.

The organisers said the event was cancelled hours before it was set to begin due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

This being a Pan-Indian film, the main actors in the film are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat. The prominent actors from South who would be playing key roles in the move are Jr NTR and Nagarjuna.

It is being said that since there were hardly any South actors in it, the scope of thousands of fans converging at Ramoji Film City was not possible. In fact, they say many were not even aware that such a film was set to be released.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the permission was withdrawn just hours before the event due to political reasons. It may be recalled that Jr NTR had met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at Novotel hotel recently. Jr NTR was to be the special guest at the event.

The news of sudden cancellation has brought the film into limelight. Upset over the decision of the police, Jr NTR fan clubs tweeted urging fans gathered at Ramoji Film City to go back home. "Go back safely @tarak9999 fans! We need official apologies from the production house and the organisers of the event," read a tweet.