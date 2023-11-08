  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR’s chopper faces technical glitch

CM KCR’s chopper faces technical glitch
x
Highlights

CM KCR leaves for Asifabad by road to attend a public meeting there

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR's helicopter on Wednesday faced technical snag. On Wednesday afternoon, he participated in the Sirpur Khagaj Nagar Praja Ashirwada Sabha. After that, he has to participate in the Asifabad meeting. He left for this. But the helicopter did not take off at Sirpur Khagaj Nagar. With this, Chief Minister KCR went to Asifabad by road.

In the background of assembly elections, CM KCR is vigorously organizing public blessing meetings. While voting is on 30th of this month, he is participating in meetings till 28th.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X