CM KCR’s chopper faces technical glitch
CM KCR leaves for Asifabad by road to attend a public meeting there
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR's helicopter on Wednesday faced technical snag. On Wednesday afternoon, he participated in the Sirpur Khagaj Nagar Praja Ashirwada Sabha. After that, he has to participate in the Asifabad meeting. He left for this. But the helicopter did not take off at Sirpur Khagaj Nagar. With this, Chief Minister KCR went to Asifabad by road.
In the background of assembly elections, CM KCR is vigorously organizing public blessing meetings. While voting is on 30th of this month, he is participating in meetings till 28th.
