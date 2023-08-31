  • Menu
CM KCR's residence grips with festival atmosphere

Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated with fervour at Pragati Bhavan today ( Thursday).

Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated with fervour at Pragati Bhavan today ( Thursday). Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's residence gripped with festive atmosphere by sharing love and affection between brother and sisters on the festival day.

CM KCR's younger and elder sisters tied rakhis to the Chief Minister and celebrated Rakhi Purnami festival.

Elder sisters - Smt Lakshmibai, Jayamma and Lalithamma and younger sister Smt Vinodamma tied rakhi and sought blessings of the Chief Minister. CM KCR's wife Smt Shobhamma and others are present.










