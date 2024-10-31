CM lauded for boost to Palamuru varsity

Mahbubnagar: Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for granting approval to establish an engineering and a law college,at Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar.

Speaking at a congratulatory event organized by the university, Reddy called it a “day when a dream came true.” Recalling his efforts to secure funding for the university, Reddy shared memories since 2012 during the Telangana movement, with students and union leaders.

He recalled how their efforts paid off and the then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy granted 18 crore in funding boost to the university. “Palamuru University is a collective achievement, born of the dedication of many, not the effort of any one individual,” he humbly said. He attributed the university’s current progress to the joint efforts of the state and the central governments.

The MLA gave a call to the students to aim high in life and make the most of the university’s resources. “No journey is too long if you are determined to take the first step. Let’s make Palamuru University a center of innovation by collaborating with renowned IITs and positioning it on the global educational map,” he added.