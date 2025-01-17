CM lauds contribution of Jaipal Reddy to statehood movement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the contribution of former union minister Jaipal Reddy in the achievement of Telangana. Terming his role as crucial, the CM said role cannot be forgotten.

The CM, while paying rich tributes to Jaipal Reddy on his birth anniversary in New Delhi, noted that the former union minister progressed in his political journey from his village to the national capital by adhering firmly to political ideals.

He described Jaipal Reddy as the finest Parliamentarian in the nation, emphasising the impact of his extraordinary speeches, both as a MLA and as Parliamentarian in both Houses of the Indian Parliament.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, Bellampalli and Parigi MLAs Gaddam Vinod and Rammohan Reddy, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, and others were present.