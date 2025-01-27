CM launches four schemes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday slammed former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over his continued absence from the Assembly sessions, and sought to know why KCR was holding the position of Leader of Opposition when he cannot fulfill the responsibilities that come with it.

Revanth Reddy was addressing the people at a village in his Kodangal constituency after launching four new schemes which the Congress party had promised during its election campaign.

The initiatives include Rythu Bharosa (Rs 12,000 investment support to farmers), Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa (Rs 12,000 financial assistance to landless families), the distribution of new PDS ration cards, and the Indiramma housing scheme.

He said the benefits of Atmiya Bharosa and Rythu Bharosa would be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts from Sunday midnight.

Taking pot shots at KCR, the CM said, Chandrasekhar Rao does not have any responsibility. If he is in power, he takes advantage of it. But when he is not, he refuses to carry out his duty as the Leader of the Opposition. Why should he hold that position when he neglects his role?" he questioned.

Reacting to attacks from BRS working president K T Rama Rao against his brother Tirupati Reddy, Revanth said his brother was serving the people of Kodangal as his representative in the constituency though he does not hold any official post. He said as the CM he has to not only go round the state to attend different programmes but also had to take care of the administration. Hence his brother on his behalf was taking care of the needs of the people in their good and bad times, he added.

Revanth Reddy said he and his family had spent personal money on several works including developing schools in the constituency. This the scholarly KCR who read 80,000 books and his son who is a techie from the US were unable to digest. Revanth said since they were unable to digest the good work being done by his brother, some party activists should send medicine to KCR and KTR.

Revanth Reddy said, “KTR’s cousin was a Rajya Sabha member, his sister became an MLC after losing in the Lok Sabha polls, he and another cousin were ministers, and his father was Chief Minister. But never did they think of issuing new ration cards to the beneficiaries.”

Referring to an incident in November last year where government officials were attacked during a public hearing for land acquisition in Kodangal, the CM accused the BRS of "creating hurdles" in his efforts to create job opportunities and promote industrialisation.