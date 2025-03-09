CM lays foundation stone for Chakali Ilamma University

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday laid foundation for the Chakali Ilamma University at Koti in the city on International Women’s Day. The existing Women’s College is being upgraded to University at the cost of Rs 500 crore.

Addressing the girl students on the occasion, Chief Minister assured the government support for developing the University into a top class academia with international standards, helping female students become future leaders. “Naming a Women’s University after Veeranari Chakali Ilamma is a big tribute to Telangana. The women university should compete with reputed Universities at the international level. Appealing to all students of the women university students to excel in all fields and fulfill the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s dream. 33 percent quota for women will be provided in the elections soon.

Hoping that the students of the Women’s University will also represent by utilising 33 per cent women’s quota. Women have the capabilities of leadership and prove their sincerity by standing as a role model,” he said.

He said that students are lucky to study in this prestigious university. “Girls should not be confined to the kitchen. The State government is encouraging women to become future entrepreneurs. It has prepared action plans to compete women groups with Adani and Ambani in business. Instructing the officials to complete the construction of the new university building in two and a half years.

Will ensure no fund shortage in the completion of the works. Students should excel in their studies and bring laurels to the State as well as the country,” he emphasised.