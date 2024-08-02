CM lays stone for Skills Varsity

Hyderabad : NetZero City in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy is poised for surpassing the development achieved by New York, Singapore and Dubai in the next 4 years, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Laying the foundation stone for the Young India Skills University, the Chief Minister said the new city would not only get the Metro Rail link to Hyderabad, but also a 200-feet road connecting the airport, whose land acquisition is in progress.

He also laid foundation for the upcoming facilities in the vicinity, including the Advanced Technology Centre, Modern School, Primary Health Centre and Community Centres.

Recalling how the face of Hyderabad city has been fast changing, Revanth said the new city has a proposal for a night safari. For this, he said, an urban forest in thousands of acres near Amangal and Kadtal is being developed.

“You will witness this transformation during your lifetime. Someone was ridiculing when we said the new city will be on par with New York. Now I assert that this upcoming city will be more advanced than New York, as thousands of crores of investment will come,” the CM said amid cheers of locals from Begari Kancha, the venue of the public meeting.

The Chief Minister explained how the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad gave way for new developed localities on the eastern and western parts of the city, including the latest being Kokapet. “Hyderabad was developed by Nawabs, while Secunderabad was by the British and Cyberabad by Chandrababu Naidu and YSR. This will be the Fourth City which will have all the provisions, including the connectivity to the airport,” he explained.

Speaking about the Skills University, the Chief Minister said the three to six months certificate courses from here will have employment guarantee. “If someone gets admission into this university, believe me employment would be a guarantee. If a student gets trained here there won’t be any employment problem,” he assured.

Earlier in the day, the Young India Skills University (Public Private Partnership) Bill 2024 was passed in the Assembly.