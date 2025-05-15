CM moots single window permit system for constructions in Core Urban Region

Hyderabad: Hoping to promote realty sector across the Core Urban Region within Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in a big way, the state government has announced a slew of initiatives, mainly by introducing a simplified permit system for construction of residential and commercial buildings through a single window.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials of all related wings, including GHMC, HMDA, police, fire services, water supply and drainage, and electricity, among others to develop a new system to help people get all permissions and pay all service taxes in one go.

Addressing a high-level meeting in the Secretariat here on Wednesday, he pointed out that people were made to undergo a cumbersome exercise whereby they had to apply in many departments and go around the offices for construction-related permissions in the ‘Core Urban Region’. Pained at this sorry plight and to give them some relief from this ordeal, Reddy underscored the need to create a single platform where applicants get all permission for construction of homes and commercial complexes and other related services.

Emphasizing that the permission process for the construction of various types of structures and other facilities within the Core Urban Region should be made simpler, the Chief Minister directed the officials to submit a report after a detailed study and come up with a people-friendly permit system at the earliest.

Towards this, he asked the officials to conduct a LIDAR survey to identify the assets and resources and also seek expert advice to study more feasible methods.

Reddy also said that there should be uniformity in the division of various departments to provide better civic services and avoid unnecessary delay in the permission process.

Stating that permissions should not be denied without any valid reasons, he urged the officials to inform the applicants if there is any delay in issuing permission and the reasons thereof. He also urged them to inform about alternative steps to resolve such issues.