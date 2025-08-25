  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM on 2-day visit to Delhi, Bihar from today

CM on 2-day visit to Delhi, Bihar from today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues will be leaving for New Delhi on Monday, to meet party high-command...

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues will be leaving for New Delhi on Monday, to meet party high-command over preparedness for local body polls and 42% BC reservation.

Following his visit to Osmania University on Monday, he along with Ministers who are part of the newly formed Cabinet Sub-committee on reservation issues will leave for the national capital. The team will be meeting the party top brass to seek direction regarding the polls, while the committee will be meeting legal and constitutional experts regarding BC reservation.

The Chief Minister who already expressed his solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ will take part in the yatra along with his cabinet colleagues in Bihar on Tuesday

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick