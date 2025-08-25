Live
CM on 2-day visit to Delhi, Bihar from today
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues will be leaving for New Delhi on Monday, to meet party high-command over preparedness for local body polls and 42% BC reservation.
Following his visit to Osmania University on Monday, he along with Ministers who are part of the newly formed Cabinet Sub-committee on reservation issues will leave for the national capital. The team will be meeting the party top brass to seek direction regarding the polls, while the committee will be meeting legal and constitutional experts regarding BC reservation.
The Chief Minister who already expressed his solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ will take part in the yatra along with his cabinet colleagues in Bihar on Tuesday