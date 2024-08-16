CM Relief Fund cheques disbursed

Gadwal: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, along with former ZP Chairperson and Congress party’s Gadwal Constituency in-charge Saritha Tirupathiah distributed CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries here on Thursday. The beneficiaries include Sujata, W/O Raghavendra who received Rs 60,000; Lakshmi W/O Mallikarjun Reddy got Rs 15,000; Khaleel Ahmed S/O Abdul Wahab got Rs 35,000; Uppari Saraswathi W/O Rajasekhar received Rs 7,000; and Aditya S/O Mattayya who got Rs 33,000.