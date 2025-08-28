CM Relief Fund Cheques Distributed to Poor Beneficiaries in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a demonstration of the government’s commitment to supporting the underprivileged, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Sarithamma distributed CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries across various mandals of the constituency.

The recipients include:

Parvathi from Nettempadu village, Dharur Mandal – ₹60,000

Aragidda Boya Gopal from Gattu Mandal – ₹35,000

Nekki Narasimhulu from induvaasi – ₹14,000

Maila gadda Ankitha from K.T doddi Mandal – ₹10,000

Krishnayya from Patapalem – ₹60,000

Sharadamma from Lattipuram, Gadwal Mandal – ₹27,000

Jagadish from Beerelli – ₹44,000

Maddileti Goud from Mellacheruvu – ₹23,000

Thahera Bee from Sherelli Street, Gadwal Town – ₹11,000

Sampathanna from Jammichedu – ₹36,000

Speaking on the occasion, Congress in-charge Sarithamma said that in a people’s government, the poor will always find support, assuring that such welfare assistance would be extended to every eligible beneficiary in need.

Several senior Congress leaders participated in the program, including former Market Yard Chairman Lattipuram Venkata Ramireddy, Bhaskar Yadav, former Single Window Chairman Sisala Venkat Reddy, D.R. Sridhar, Suresh, Jammichedu Anand, TNR Jagadish, Daudar Palli Gopal Varma, Timothy, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Balakrishna Naidu, Saddanonipalli Gopal, Myadam Ramakrishna, Ravinder Reddy, Elkur Narsimulu, and Dadavai Narsimulu among others.

The distribution program reflected the Congress Party’s ongoing efforts to stand by the weaker sections of society and ensure that government welfare schemes reach the grassroots level.