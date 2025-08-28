Live
CM Relief Fund Cheques Distributed to Poor Beneficiaries in Gadwal
Gadwal: In a demonstration of the government’s commitment to supporting the underprivileged, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Sarithamma distributed CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries across various mandals of the constituency.
The recipients include:
Parvathi from Nettempadu village, Dharur Mandal – ₹60,000
Aragidda Boya Gopal from Gattu Mandal – ₹35,000
Nekki Narasimhulu from induvaasi – ₹14,000
Maila gadda Ankitha from K.T doddi Mandal – ₹10,000
Krishnayya from Patapalem – ₹60,000
Sharadamma from Lattipuram, Gadwal Mandal – ₹27,000
Jagadish from Beerelli – ₹44,000
Maddileti Goud from Mellacheruvu – ₹23,000
Thahera Bee from Sherelli Street, Gadwal Town – ₹11,000
Sampathanna from Jammichedu – ₹36,000
Speaking on the occasion, Congress in-charge Sarithamma said that in a people’s government, the poor will always find support, assuring that such welfare assistance would be extended to every eligible beneficiary in need.
Several senior Congress leaders participated in the program, including former Market Yard Chairman Lattipuram Venkata Ramireddy, Bhaskar Yadav, former Single Window Chairman Sisala Venkat Reddy, D.R. Sridhar, Suresh, Jammichedu Anand, TNR Jagadish, Daudar Palli Gopal Varma, Timothy, Kondapalli Raghavendra Reddy, Balakrishna Naidu, Saddanonipalli Gopal, Myadam Ramakrishna, Ravinder Reddy, Elkur Narsimulu, and Dadavai Narsimulu among others.
The distribution program reflected the Congress Party’s ongoing efforts to stand by the weaker sections of society and ensure that government welfare schemes reach the grassroots level.