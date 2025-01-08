  • Menu
CM Revanth Announces Local Body Elections and Farmer Welfare Schemes

Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that local body elections will be conducted soon in the state.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that local body elections will be conducted soon in the state. He urged party leaders and workers to actively take government welfare schemes to the public and ensure their benefits reach every household.

Speaking at a recent meeting, CM Revanth revealed that the government would launch the Rythu Bharosa scheme on January 26. As part of this initiative, agricultural laborers will receive Rs 12,000 annually to support their livelihood.

The Chief Minister also shared that Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated to waive farm loans, easing the financial burden on farmers and strengthening their economic stability.

CM Revanth called on party members to intensify their efforts at the grassroots level, ensuring that people are aware of the state’s developmental initiatives. He stated that these elections are vital for empowering local governance and sustaining the momentum of welfare programs.

The announcements reflect the government’s focus on improving the lives of farmers and preparing for the upcoming electoral process.

