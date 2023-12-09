  • Menu
CM Revanth asks police to drop the cases on Telangana activists

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the police officials to drop the cases filed against the Telangana activists.The Director...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the police officials to drop the cases filed against the Telangana activists.

The Director General of Police has directed the district SPs to give the details of the cases registered against the activists from December 12, 2009 to June 2, 2014. The file would be circulated by the State Home Department. Based on those details, the government will soon remove the cases.

