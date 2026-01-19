CM Revanth calls BJP more dangerous than British Raj

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP is more dangerous than the British, calling it the “British Janatha Party.” He claimed the BJP is trying to suppress Congress and Communist parties using the same “divide and rule” tactics that the British employed to oppress the poor. He urged Congress and Communists to unite against the BJP’s conspiracies.

Addressing the CPI’s centenary closing meeting on Sunday at Khammam, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Communists and Congress had introduced the MGNREGA scheme for the benefit of the poor. However, the BJP-led Centre has now undermined the scheme.

He stated, “PM Narendra Modi is trying to undermine the rights of the people while acting as a puppet for corporate interests, even while renaming the MGNREGA scheme. Despite the new name, the scheme’s benefits are being diluted, leaving labourers at the mercy of companies like Adani and Ambani for a pittance. This will once again trigger large-scale migration of workers.”

The CM added that the BJP had sought 400 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections to grab the rights of the poor and alter the Constitution. However, the party won only 240 seats, thanks to efforts by Rahul Gandhi and the Communists in exposing the BJP’s true intentions.

He further said that the BJP introduced the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) to curtail the voting rights of the poor. Where will the original inhabitants get the necessary documents? Without the right to vote, ration cards, housing and pensions will be lost. A united front must be formed against Modi, whether from the Congress or the Communist party,” he added.

CM Revanth Reddy praised the Communists for their commitment to the poor. “Salutations to the comrades, who declared they would rather lose their lives in struggles for the rights of the poor than abandon the red flag. They fought for farmers, farm labourers, Dalits, and tribals.”

He recalled that while Communists advocated that the land belongs to the tiller, it was leaders like Indira Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao who implemented it. When farmers struggled with price determination, the Communists fought for a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The CM also remembered Hyderabad State’s liberation from the Nizam, achieved through the sacrifices of 4,000 martyrs, including notable figures like Puchalapalli Sundarayya, Chandra Rajeshwara Rao, Nallamala Giriprasad, and Seshagiri Rao.He concluded, “Your hard work is reflected in this government today. Even if Narendra Modi and Amit Shah join forces, the BJP will not win a single seat. Just as there is no place for a cannabis plant in a tulsi garden, there is no place for the BJP in Khammam district. The BJP doesn’t even have any village heads (sarpanches) here.”