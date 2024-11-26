CM Revanth: Delhi visits are in TG’s interests, scotches buzz on cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: It appears that the aspirants for a berth in the cabinet expansion are in for disappointment as the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he was not going to Delhi to discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with the party high command.

He said the purpose of his visit was to attend the marriage of the daughter of Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha. He remarked that whenever he goes to Delhi, the media has been speculating about the cabinet expansion and was even announcing the names of the new ministers and was also fixing the dates for their swearing-in. On the other hand, the opposition BRS has been alleging that he was carrying money bags to AICC.

Revanth said he goes to Delhi to meet the Union Ministers to get the funds that were due to the state and get the pending issues cleared including those which have been hanging fire since formation of Telangana. He said he would also meet the Congress MPs and apprise them of the issues they should raise during the winter session of Parliament.

Asked if he would meet Union Ministers during this visit to Delhi, he said he will try and if he gets appointment he would meet them.

Taking potshots at BRS working president K T Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy said that he was not among those who bow before the Prime Minister or hold someone’s legs and beg to see that the Governor does not give permission for their arrest. He further said, that the way the BRS working president KTR was speaking it appears he wants to go to jail as someone seems to have told him that he can become CM if goes to jail. But he should know that he has no such chance as his sister had overtaken him and has recently come out of jail. There seems to be too much competition for the CM’s chair within the family, he added.