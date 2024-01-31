CM Revanth directs HMDA to release Rs 20 crore for Vemulawada temple development

Live
Highlights
Directs the Chief Secretary to the Government to grant Rs.30 crore for the construction of a bridge in Vemulawada
Hyderabad: The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the HMDA officials to immediately release the funds of Rs.20 crore due from HMDA to the Vemulawada Rajanna Temple. He met with Temple Development officials on the development of Vemulawada temple. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to grant Rs.30 crore for the construction of a bridge in Vemulawada.
Also, the CM promised to give special funds for the beautification of the pond. He promised to hold another meeting on the development of Vemulawada temple. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whip Adi Srinivas, Government Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and concerned officials participated in this meeting.
