CM Revanth invites Hiroshima govt for JV in EV & clean energy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited the Hiroshima State government to collaborate with Telangana to work together in clean energy, joint projects in municipal waste and sewage treatment and renewable energy. ‘Hiroshima-Telangana Automotive & Mobility Corridor’ for EVs, electronics and advanced manufacturing was also proposed in the meeting.

On the sixth day of Japan's visit, CM Revanth Reddy’s delegation held a meeting with Hiroshima Prefecture (state government) Vice Governor Takashi Nakamoto to explore business opportunities between the two states.

State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu gave an extensive overview of the areas where the two states could work together. These include clean technology and waste to energy, exploration of joint projects in municipal waste processing, sewage treatment and renewable energy, urban Innovation and Infrastructure, etc. The minister invited Hiroshima’s expertise in disaster resilient design, underground metro engineering and smart city solutions for Hyderabad.

Education and cultural exchange programs, planning academic linkages and student research exchanges between Hiroshima Institute of Technology and premier Telangana universities, culture, peace and tourism and collaborating on peace park initiatives, cultural exhibitions and Buddhist heritage were also part of the deliberations held between the two state delegations. Earlier, speaking to the gathering of legislators, Revanth Reddy said, "We both share several values. Never give up is one. Hiroshima stands for peace, sustainability and prosperity. Telangana too shares those values with you. A partnership to help create a better, greener, and more inclusive world."