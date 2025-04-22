CM Revanth lauds Pope’s commitment to interfaith harmony

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock and sorrow over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the esteemed head of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City. The CM paid rich tributes to the Pope, lauding his tireless efforts in championing the cause of social justice and fighting global inequalities.

The Chief Minister highlighted Pope Francis’ remarkable role as a global peacemaker and his unwavering support for refugees and migrants. The CM noted that the Pope’s inclusive and compassionate approach had left an indelible mark on the world.

Describing him as a towering spiritual figure, the Chief Minister said Pope Francis dedicated his entire life to the service of the Church and humanity. He praised the Pope’s commitment to interfaith harmony, his advocacy for climate change awareness, and his vision of a world united in global solidarity.