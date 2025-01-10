CM Revanth likely to postpone foreign tour

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to postpone his foreign tour to Australia, Singapore and Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting.

The Chief Minister was about to leave for Australia on January 13.

Sources said that the CM will defer the foreign visit for at least by two days as he is supposed to attend the opening ceremony of the new building of AICC headquarters in New Delhi on January 14.

The officials are preparing a fresh schedule for the CM’s foreign visit shortly.

The new schedule will be finalised after consulting Australia and Singapore officials for arranging meetings between the global investors and the Telangana official delegation.