CM Revanth meets Gadkari; seeks fund push for RRR project
New Delhi / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister of National Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari to grant financial aid and also give cabinet approvals for the commencement of work as 90 percent land acquisition for Regional Ring Road (Northern Part) has been completed.
During the meeting with the union minister, the Chief Minister said that the state government has submitted DPR and appealed to Gadkari to grant approvals for Regional Ring Road (Southern Part) in accordance with Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport regulations.
Revanth Reddy brought to the attention of the union minister the proposal to construct Raviryal-Amangal-Mannanur road as a four-lane greenfield road project and also urged to sanction Mannanur-Srisailam (NH 765) four-lane elevated corridor.