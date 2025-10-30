CM Revanth puts admin on high alert

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Montha which entered the state on Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has put the entire state administration on alert.

He asked the officials to take up emergency measures to protect paddy and cotton harvests at all procurement centres and stop vehicular traffic on all overflowing roads and bridges on war footing in the districts affected by heavy rains.

He also directed the deployment of disaster management teams to assist the affected people.

During a review meeting, the officials briefed the Chief Minister that the impact of cyclone is expected to be more severe in erstwhile Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. As Hyderabad was witnessing heavy rains, Revanth Reddy ordered the local civic authorities to deploy disaster management teams to rescue people in the inundated areas.

The SDRF and NDRF teams were directed to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner in the heavy rain affected districts under the guidance of the District Collectors.

In view of the overflowing of the rivulets and canals, the Chief Minister instructed the district officials to evacuate the families residing in low-lying areas and shift them to relief camps. The Irrigation Department was asked to closely monitor water levels at all projects, reservoirs and other water bodies and alert people before the release of water from the overflowing water bodies. Sandbags should also be kept ready at the water bodies and reservoirs which are brimming with heavy inflows, the Chief Minister said.

Enquiring about the heavy rain impact on public transportation, the CM instructed the officials to stop the vehicle traffic on low-level bridges and causeways which are flooded with heavy rains. Police and Revenue officials were ordered to set up barricades near the flooding bridges and monitor them.

The CM warned of the risk of outbreak of epidemics and hence the city, municipal and village sanitation staff were instructed to undertake continuous sanitation work. Adequate availability of medicines, opening of medical camps, precautions to prevent loss of life, property and livestock were also being taken in the rain-hit areas. The GHMC, HYDRAA, SDRF and Fire department personnel should respond immediately to the requests received from the people in Hyderabad city, the CM said.