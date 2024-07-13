CM Revanth readying arsenal to take on Oppn

Hyderabad: Ahead of the budget session of the state Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked all the departments to prepare a progress report on the six-month rule and finalise a strategy for the debate in the Assembly.

On the other hand, in a bid to reinvigorate the district administration, Revanth has convened a daylong meeting with the District Collectors, SPs and Police Commissioners of major cities on July 16 at Hyderabad.

The CM has identified nine important subjects to be discussed at the Collectors’ conference. He is likely to give a new direction to the district authorities to hasten the implementation of the welfare schemes, development programmes and address the grievances of the people instantly.

“Praja Palana, Dharani, Agriculture – seasonal conditions, Health – seasonal diseases, Vana Mahotsavam, Mahila Shakthi, Education, Law and Order, Security-related issues and anti-drug campaign will be the main agenda for the Collectors’ conference. All the officials have been directed to attend the conference with relevant information.

Officials said the CM wanted a presentation on the ground reality of the implementation of the schemes, hurdles in the execution of the sanctioned works, progress achieved in the last six months mainly in the implementation of the five guarantees.

Revanth, who had held a review with all revenue generating wings, gave certain instructions to increase the tax collections. He has asked the District Collectors to explain the challenges being faced in achieving the targets in the revenue collections and address them in consultation with the state-level officials. The implementation of farm loan waiver and the details of the farmers would also be shared in the meeting.

Based on the official data, the Chief Minister will present a report on the performance of his government to counter the Opposition allegations on the guarantees it had given during the elections.

The BRS is planning to launch an attack on the government alleging that the latter had failed miserably in the implementation of its poll promises.