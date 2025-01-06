CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Revival of Telugu Pride at World Telugu Federation Conference

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed concerns about the diminishing influence of Telugu people in national politics and emphasized the need for collective efforts to protect the Telugu language, culture, and traditions. Speaking at the 12th biennial conference of the World Telugu Federation (WTF), he called for renewed pride in Telugu heritage.

During the event, CM Reddy launched the book Telugutnam – Telugudhanam, published by the Federation. He reflected on the active role of Telugu leaders in Indian politics in the past, recalling the contributions of Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, P.V. Narasimha Rao, N.T. Rama Rao, Kaka Venkataswamy, Jaipal Reddy, and Venkaiah Naidu.

“While we excel in politics, cinema, and commerce, it is crucial not to forget our language. Learning other languages is important, but we must respect and preserve Telugu,” he said. He also highlighted the recent initiative of issuing government orders in Telugu, such as the one for farm loan waivers, and advocated for delivering court judgments in Telugu to benefit the common people.

Reddy praised the developmental efforts of former CMs Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in strengthening Hyderabad’s infrastructure. He reiterated Telangana’s commitment to becoming a global leader with the Telangana Rising slogan and unveiled plans for the development of Future City, a project aimed at positioning Hyderabad as a top global city by 2050.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the Telugu diaspora to invest in Telangana and support the state's growth. "We are ready to provide single-window permissions for investments," he assured.

Reddy expressed his vision for both Telugu-speaking states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to compete globally in development. The conference was attended by notable personalities, including MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Vivek Venkataswamy, and WTF President V.L. Indira Dutt.