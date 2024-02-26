CM Revanth Reddy chalks out plan to clear traffic woes in city

Hyderabad: The Revanth Reddy government is making a key plan to solve the ever-increasing traffic problem in Hyderabad. It is thinking of constructing tunnels in many ways.

It is known that there are many problems in road expansion in the city at present. On the other hand, traffic problems are increasing day by day. With this, the officials who focused on the solutions came to the conclusion that the construction of underground tunnels is the right solution.

Currently there are 12 thousand kilometers of roads in the city. 500 to 700 kilometers of roads are narrow. As the traffic moves slowly on these roads, the motorists have to stay in the traffic for a long time. An hour and a half to 2 hours is wasted during journeys. The government officials gave a report to CM Revanth Reddy that the construction of tunnels is the best solution as large buildings are obstructing the expansion of roads. Experts also say that the solution of tunnels is good.

Some proposals for construction of tunnels in the city are also being prepared. Tunnels will be constructed in three ways at the center of ITC Kohinoor. DPRs are being prepared for the construction of 39 kilometers of tunnels.

A 9 km tunnel will be constructed from ITC Kohinoor to Wipro Circle via Khajaguda and Nanakramguda. Similarly, another 8 km tunnel will be constructed from ITC Kohinoor to JNTU via Mindspace Junction. In addition to these, another 7 km long tunnel will be prepared from ITC Kohinoor via Jubilee Hills Road No-45 to Road No-10. Proposals are being prepared to construct a 6 km tunnel route from GVK Mall to Nanalnagar via Masab tank. A 9 km tunnel will be constructed from Nampally to Chandrayanagutta Inner Ring Road via Charminar.

Officials also say that since the underground drainage system in Hyderabad is one-way, there will be no problem in the construction of tunnels. It seems that construction of tunnels will be done through jacking system. Comments are being heard that if the construction of these tunnels is completed, the traffic problems will be reduced to a great extent.