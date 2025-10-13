CM Revanth Reddy condoles passing away of Konda Laxma Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise former Chevella MLA Konda Laxma Reddy.

The Chief Minister remembered Laxma Reddy's services as the founder of NSS News Agency, MLA, President of Press Club and Jubilee Hills Journalist Cooperative Housing Society. The CM conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.