Live
- Call to develop BC hostels through CSR partnership
- Surprising Ways Lemon Peels Can Transform Your Home and Health
- Apple Developing Next-Gen AirPods Pro with H3 Chip and IR Camera for Enhanced Vision Pro Integration
- Attack on CJI Gavai: Judiciary under threat, experts warn
- Rs 30.3L disbursed to 42 beneficiaries via CMRF
- Reese Witherspoon champions mentorship, welcomes next generation of actresses
- Ishita Dutta opens up about postpartum hair loss, shares personal struggle
- Built to inspire: Coforge’s Public Library is redefining public spaces for the joy of learning
- Simple ways for students to keep their brains sharp and focused
- YSRCP pushing medical students’ future into darkness
CM Revanth Reddy condoles passing away of Konda Laxma Reddy
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise former Chevella MLA Konda Laxma Reddy.The Chief Minister...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the demise former Chevella MLA Konda Laxma Reddy.
The Chief Minister remembered Laxma Reddy's services as the founder of NSS News Agency, MLA, President of Press Club and Jubilee Hills Journalist Cooperative Housing Society. The CM conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.
Next Story