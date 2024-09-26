CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Appointment Letters to New AEEs at Erramanzil’s Jala Soudha Grounds

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took part in a significant event held at the Jala Soudha Grounds in Erramanzil, where he distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE). The ceremony, aimed at strengthening the engineering workforce in the state, was attended by officials and candidates who successfully cleared the recruitment process.

During the event, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the crucial role of engineers in the state's infrastructure development. He encouraged the newly appointed AEEs to work diligently towards the progress of Telangana, particularly in sectors like water resource management and public works.

The recruitment of new AEEs is seen as a strategic move to boost the state's engineering talent and ensure efficient execution of public projects.