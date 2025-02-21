CM Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Education for Development at Narayanpet Medical College Ceremony

Narayanpet : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated that a state can progress only when education is accessible to underprivileged communities. He emphasized that while the government provides various infrastructural facilities, true results are achieved only when people utilize them effectively.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Narayanpet Government Medical College, hostel buildings, and nursing college, the Chief Minister engaged in an interactive session with students. Addressing them, he announced that the medical college would be named after Chittam Narsi Reddy, honoring his decades-long service to the people of the region.

“Our government is committed to making education accessible to the poor. As Dr. B.R. Ambedkar said, true development does not come from colorful buildings or glass towers. It is only when welfare schemes reach the needy, especially in the form of education, that society truly progresses. The government can construct buildings, but their impact depends on how well they are utilized,” he stated.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the state’s efforts in securing approvals for eight medical colleges, despite initial rejections from the central government. He remarked that this achievement reflects the sincerity of the Telangana government’s commitment to public welfare.

“A doctor's profession is not just a job; it is a responsibility. If you excel as doctors, you can serve the state and make a meaningful impact,” he told the students.

In addition to inaugurating the medical college infrastructure, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for several developmental projects in the district.

The event was attended by Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), along with CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP D.K. Aruna, district representatives, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials.