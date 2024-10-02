CM Revanth Reddy Extends Bathukamma Festival Greetings to Telangana People

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the start of the Bathukamma festival, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. The vibrant festival, which celebrates flowers and is joyfully observed by women and girls, begins today across Telangana.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the festival, highlighting its cultural significance and the spirit of togetherness it fosters. He emphasized the importance of Bathukamma in showcasing the rich traditions of Telangana and wished for a prosperous and joyous celebration for all.

Bathukamma, one of the state’s most cherished festivals, marks the onset of unity, devotion, and cultural pride, especially among women who take part in the festivities with great enthusiasm.