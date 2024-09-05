Live
- In the Kothagudem district of Telangana, six Naxals were killed in a shootout with the police
- Teachers Day: Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - The teacher who bridged the distances
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
- Cops undertake flood relief ops
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Teacher's Day
Highlights
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all teachers.
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all teachers. In his message, he expressed pride in celebrating the birth anniversary of educationalist and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as Teacher's Day.
He highlighted the significant role teachers play in shaping students into responsible citizens and uplifting society. The Chief Minister emphasized the immense responsibility teachers carry in molding the future of the nation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS