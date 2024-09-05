  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Teacher's Day

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all teachers.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to all teachers. In his message, he expressed pride in celebrating the birth anniversary of educationalist and former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as Teacher's Day.

He highlighted the significant role teachers play in shaping students into responsible citizens and uplifting society. The Chief Minister emphasized the immense responsibility teachers carry in molding the future of the nation.

