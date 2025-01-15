CM Revanth Reddy Extends Kanuma Festival Greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Kanuma festival. In his message, he expressed his wishes for prosperity, happiness, and good health for everyone.

Highlighting the importance of Kanuma, which celebrates cattle and agricultural traditions, the Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of livestock in rural livelihoods. He wished for the well-being of all families, particularly those engaged in farming and dairy sectors, and hoped the festival would bring abundance and joy into their lives.

Kanuma, celebrated a day after Makar Sankranti, is a festival deeply rooted in agrarian culture, symbolizing gratitude towards cattle for their contributions to agriculture and dairy. CM Revanth Reddy urged people to come together in unity and harmony to honor these traditions and strengthen community bonds. The Chief Minister’s message resonated with the spirit of the festival, bringing cheer to the people of Telangana.