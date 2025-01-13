CM Revanth Reddy extends Sankranti greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to all Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

In a media statement, the CM wished everyone to celebrate Bhogi which showers blessings, Sankranti with glittering lights and Kanuma which brings joy in everyone's life. The CM hoped that the Sankranti festival will bring cheers in the lives of nearly one crore farmers, poor people and agricultural laborer families in the state. “This year, Sankranti marks the beginning of the implementation of four welfare schemes- Rythu Bharosa by enhancing the benefit to Rs 12,000 per acre, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa for landless agricultural labourer families, new ration cards which provides food security and Indiramma houses for the homeless poor”, the CM said.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the People's Government resolved every welfare scheme should reach all eligible and expressed confidence that the Telangana State will achieve sustainable growth in all sectors including agriculture, employment generation and industrial sectors.