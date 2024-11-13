CM Revanth Reddy greets on Children's Day

Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy paid glorious tributes to the freedom fighter and first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary tomorrow ( Thursday , November 14) . The Chief Minister extended warm greetings to all children on the occasion of National Children's Day, which is being celebrated to commemorate Nehru's birth anniversary every year.

The CM said that the People’s government initiated innovative changes in the school education aiming to encourage children as the future citizens of India. CM Revanth Reddy said that the government schools are promoted with a goal of not depriving the poorer and weaker sections of education. The responsibility of providing two uniforms to children in government schools every year has been entrusted to self-help women's groups, the Chief Minister said, reiterating that the decision to provide free power supply to the schools was already taken.

The CM reminded that radical changes have been undertaken in the education sector as part of preparing future citizens of India. CM Revanth Reddy said that the constitution of an Education Commission with experts and the transfers, promotions and new appointments of teachers was already taken up as part of the reform in education and a resolve to provide a golden future to today's children. Integrated Residential schools have been started in every Assembly constituency with the aim of providing quality education to the underprivileged students.

The Chief Minister exhorted all to work hard to develop the future citizens of India in tune with the aspirations of Nehru, who considered children as the wealth of the nation and said that everyone should work for their future.