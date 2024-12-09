CM Revanth Reddy Honors Telangana Mother Statue with Emotional Tribute

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the deep emotional connection that the people of the state share with the concept of "Telangana Mother," stating that it is not merely a symbol, but the collective emotion of four crore people. He made these remarks while announcing the unveiling of the Telangana Mother statue at the Secretariat.

"The Telangana Mother represents more than just a notion. It embodies the feelings of four crore people," said CM Revanth Reddy. "We hope the statue will stand as a testament to the spirit of Telangana for as long as history is remembered."

He also pointed out that until now, Telangana Mother had not received official recognition, a gap his administration aims to fill.

Drawing inspiration from prominent figures in Telangana's cultural history, the Chief Minister mentioned that the statue has been designed with the spirit of legendary warriors like Chakali Ailamma and Sammakka Saralamma. The statue will feature distinct symbolic elements, including the colors blue and the emblems of the Godavari and Krishna rivers, highlighting the state's identity and heritage.

The CM also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi on her 78th birthday, as the Telangana Legislative Assembly sessions commenced. "On behalf of the four crore people of Telangana, I extend my warmest birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi," he said, acknowledging the inseparable bond she shares with the state and its people.