CM Revanth Reddy likely to visit Medaram to review on development works
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Medaram on the 13th of this month to assess ongoing development projects in the area. The Chief Minister's office has confirmed this visit.
In preparation for the upcoming Medaram Jatara, set to take place from January 28, 2026, the Congress government has allocated ₹150 crore for the enhancement of Medaram. The Chief Minister has instructed that all development works be completed prior to the festival.
During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy will also oversee the finalisation of a master plan for the Medaram temple development. This review meeting will address essential development initiatives, including the construction of new facilities at the gaddela, road expansions, streamlined access for devotees, and the establishment of a check dam on the Jampanna stream. Key directives regarding these projects will be issued during the visit.