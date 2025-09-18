CM Revanth Reddy meets British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron

Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, recently met with the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, to discuss potential collaboration in various sectors, particularly education and science. During their meeting, Cameron expressed her readiness to support Telangana by co-funding the prestigious Chevening Scholarship programme, aimed at assisting meritorious students from the region in pursuing their studies in the UK.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to present the draft of a new education policy being developed in Telangana. In rBesponse, Lindy Cameron offered to facilitate training for government teachers and professors within the state. Furthering the discussion, CM Reddy invited British companies to collaborate on the development of the Musi Riverfront and encouraged investment in key sectors including GCC, pharmaceuticals, and academia.

The engagement concluded with a positive response from the British High Commissioner, indicating strong potential for future partnerships. The meeting was attended by Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Winn Owen, Political Economy Advisor Nalini Raghuram, Special Secretary to the CM Ajith Reddy, and other officials.